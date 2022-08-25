US Bancorp DE Has $96.82 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $96,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

