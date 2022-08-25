US Bancorp DE Has $64.51 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.24% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $64,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 33,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

