US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $132,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $228.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

