US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $78,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

