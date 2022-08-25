UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $678,184.14

UREEQA (URQA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $678,184.14 and $13,610.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
