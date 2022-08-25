Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

