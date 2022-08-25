UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00024999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.09 billion and $3.49 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00264245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

