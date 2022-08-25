UniWorld (UNW) Price Tops $0.0081

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $99,500.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About UniWorld

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.

UniWorld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

