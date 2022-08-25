UniWorld (UNW) Price Tops $0.0081

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $99,500.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.
About UniWorld
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.
UniWorld Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.