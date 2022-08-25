Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.