UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.06. 41,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

