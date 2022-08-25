Unido EP (UDO) Hits Market Cap of $925,962.97

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $925,962.97 and $33,003.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00766679 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015986 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

