UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $11,491.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

