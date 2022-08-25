UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $34.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.94.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.09.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
