UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of UFP Technologies worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

UFPT opened at $98.58 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $746.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.