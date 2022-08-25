Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 1,232.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,459,851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,960,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,992,266. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

