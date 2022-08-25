Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,321,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.37. 15,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,096. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

