Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $390.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,740. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

