Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 658,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,136,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

