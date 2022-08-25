Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,116,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

