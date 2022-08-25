Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after buying an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after buying an additional 2,066,139 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

