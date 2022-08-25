TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,967. TTEC has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TTEC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

