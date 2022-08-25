Truist Financial Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after buying an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

