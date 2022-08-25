Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TEEC remained flat at GBX 89.25 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,776.50. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.30).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

