Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 215,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,451 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $27.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

