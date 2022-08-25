Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

TRN opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.