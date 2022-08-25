Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
