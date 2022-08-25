Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as low as C$0.23. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 689 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

