Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

