Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.33. 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 217,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Specifically, insider John T. Treace bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $524,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares in the company, valued at $102,668,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider John T. Treace purchased 28,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $524,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,668,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 34,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $649,938.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,186,441 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,158.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,099 shares of company stock worth $4,360,871. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

