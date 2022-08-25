Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $379.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $384,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.