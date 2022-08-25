TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 25,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 31,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
