TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 25,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 31,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNAZ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

