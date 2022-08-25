Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

