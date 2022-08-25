Tranchess Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

