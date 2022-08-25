TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $420.55

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 420.55 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.53). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.53), with a volume of 378,354 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.84.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider David Watson bought 5,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16). Also, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,044.51).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

