Towercrest Capital Management Sells 469 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.43. 22,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

