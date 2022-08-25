Towercrest Capital Management Has $16.71 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 719,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.30 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,340 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.