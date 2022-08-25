Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,907,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,643 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,842,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

