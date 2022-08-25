Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,652,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

