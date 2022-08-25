TouchCon (TOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $1.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

