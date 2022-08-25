Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPZEF opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

