Toncoin Price Up 20% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $5.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

