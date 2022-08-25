Toncoin Price Up 20% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $5.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
