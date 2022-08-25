Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.