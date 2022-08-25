Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.
