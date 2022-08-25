Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
