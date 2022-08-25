Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

