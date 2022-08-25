Tokemak Trading Down 15% This Week (TOKE)

Tokemak (TOKE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00007052 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokemak has a market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $572,987.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokemak has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak (CRYPTO:TOKE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2021. Tokemak's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

