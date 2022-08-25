TitanSwap Hits Market Cap of $60.09 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005220 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and $3.95 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

