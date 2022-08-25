Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $999.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,963,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

