Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Titan International Price Performance
TWI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $999.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
