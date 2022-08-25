Timothy Brog Sells 58,315 Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.
Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.