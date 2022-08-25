Timothy Brog Sells 58,315 Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Rubicon Technology

RBCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

