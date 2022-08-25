Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Sells $32,130.12 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.