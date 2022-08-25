TigerCash (TCH) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $413,808.80 and approximately $1.39 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00935357 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,473.39 or 0.99710710 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

