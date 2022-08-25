Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 157,467 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,467 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 78,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

